Arvind Kejriwal to move out of official house: ‘God will protect him’

Arvind Kejriwal resignation: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will move out of his official residence in the national capital's Civil Lines area within a week, said AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Atishi with Delhi LG VK Saxena at the LG House. Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Delhi chief minister, while Atishi stakes a claim to the position, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister of Delhi on Tuesday, days after he was released from the Tihar Jail on bail in the excise policy case.

AAP leader Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal's confidant, was elected as the new CM.

Sanjay Singh said AAP leaders tried to convince Arvind Kejriwal to not vacate the house because of security concerns. However, Kejriwal refused to heed their advice.

"Arvind Kejriwal has decided that he will vacate his house (CM residence) within a week. There are concerns over his security, there have been several attacks on him. We tried to make him understand that there was a security issue, that BJP people had attacked him and that this house was necessary from a security point of view. However, he decided that God will protect him," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation as the CM of Delhi on Monday. He said he would not assume the role of the chief minister until he received a “certificate of honesty” from the people of the national capital. He said he and Manish Sisodia would accept government roles only after the masses voted them to power again.

Kejriwal demanded from the Election Commission that assembly polls be organised in November.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case. He was arrested by the CBI on June 26 on similar charges.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sandeep Pathak alleged the BJP got Kejriwal arrested to force him to resign.

"The BJP's goal was to arrest Arvind Kejriwal, get his resignation and break the Aam Aadmi Party. Now Arvind Kejriwal is out, the party did not break and the whole plan of the BJP flopped. The court granted him bail and said that there was no corruption case against him. In such a situation, he does not need to resign but he resigned because of his morals and principles," said Pathak.

With inputs from PTI, ANI