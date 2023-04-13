Gold and silver rates rise marginally. Check latest prices in your city

The price of gold on Thursday went up, with the cost of 1 gram of 22 carat gold increasing to ₹5,620 from ₹5,570 on Wednesday, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the price of 8 grams of 22 carat gold also slightly increased to ₹44,960 from the previous figure of ₹44,560.

The price of gold is affected by factors including global demand, currency, interest rates.(Mint file)

Furthermore, the website stated that the cost of 100 grams of 22 carat gold was listed at ₹5,62,000, an increase of ₹5,000 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of 24 carat gold also increased, listed at ₹6,131 on Thursday - an increase of ₹55 compared to last figures. The data showed that eight grams and 10 grams are priced today at ₹49,048 and ₹61,310. A 100 gram of 24 carat gold was listed at ₹6,13,100, a ₹5,500 increase from the previous day’s data.

Additionally, a gram of silver got costlier by ₹0.75 to be priced at ₹77.35 on Thursday. This means, 10 and 100 grams of silver will cost ₹773.50 and ₹7,735 as per the latest data. Goodreturns indicated a ₹750 increase in silver prices since yesterday for a kg which has been revised to ₹77,3501 now.

Gold and Silver prices in major Indian cities on Thursday:

CITY 22 CARAT GOLD (10 GRAMS) SILVER (10 GRAMS) Delhi ₹ 56,350 ₹ 773.50 Mumbai ₹ 56,200 ₹ 773.50 Kolkata ₹ 56,200 ₹ 773.50 Chennai ₹ 56,800 ₹ 814 Bengaluru ₹ 56,250 ₹ 814

The gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers, they are affected by factors including global demand, currency, interest rates.

