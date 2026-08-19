Gold prices on August 19: Check rate of 22K, 24K in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Gold prices in India stood at ₹1,53,872 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold on Wednesday, while the rate for 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,946 per 10 grams. In Delhi, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹153,759, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,843.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Gold and silver prices witnessed a brief decline as panic in international markets eased, despite the high 15% tax rates. However, continued turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal prices fluctuating on a daily basis.
Check city-wise list of rates here:
City
24K Gold
22K Gold
Delhi
₹15375900
₹140843
Mumbai
₹153759
₹140843
Bengaluru
₹153727
₹140735
Pune
₹153678
₹140769
Kolkata
₹154941
₹141926
View All
The precious metals market continues to see day-to-day fluctuations amid changing conditions in international markets and ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.
Tensions in the Middle East
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that it had suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran after accusing Tehran of launching two ballistic missiles towards shipping in the Gulf. On Monday, the UAE’s defence ministry issued a warning over a missile threat to its territory for the first time in months.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that it had suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran after accusing Tehran of launching two ballistic missiles towards shipping in the Gulf. On Monday, the UAE’s defence ministry issued a warning over a missile threat to its territory for the first time in months.
{{/usCountry}}
Trump said that Washington was not engaged in any talks with Iran and that no discussions had been planned.
The statement came a day after Trump's envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the US and Iran were having "very positive and active conversations". Trump rejected that claim.
"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/Gold prices on August 19: Check rate of 22K, 24K in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe