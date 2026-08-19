Gold prices on August 19: Check rate of 22K, 24K in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Gold prices in India stood at ₹1,53,872 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold on Wednesday, while the rate for 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,946 per 10 grams. In Delhi, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹153,759, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,843.

Gold prices in India stood at ₹153,872 for 24-carat gold on Wednesday. The rate for 22-carat gold was ₹140, 946. (Unsplash)

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Gold and silver prices witnessed a brief decline as panic in international markets eased, despite the high 15% tax rates. However, continued turmoil in the Middle East has kept precious metal prices fluctuating on a daily basis.

Check city-wise list of rates here:

City 24K Gold 22K Gold Delhi ₹ 15375900 ₹ 140843 Mumbai ₹ 153759 ₹ 140843 Bengaluru ₹ 153727 ₹ 140735 Pune ₹ 153678 ₹ 140769 Kolkata ₹ 154941 ₹ 141926 View All

The precious metals market continues to see day-to-day fluctuations amid changing conditions in international markets and ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

Tensions in the Middle East

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{{^usCountry}} The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that it had suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran after accusing Tehran of launching two ballistic missiles towards shipping in the Gulf. On Monday, the UAE’s defence ministry issued a warning over a missile threat to its territory for the first time in months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that it had suspended all trade and financial dealings with Iran after accusing Tehran of launching two ballistic missiles towards shipping in the Gulf. On Monday, the UAE’s defence ministry issued a warning over a missile threat to its territory for the first time in months. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump said that Washington was not engaged in any talks with Iran and that no discussions had been planned.

The statement came a day after Trump's envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the US and Iran were having "very positive and active conversations". Trump rejected that claim.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

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