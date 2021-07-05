Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gomti river front development scam: CBI raids multiple locations in UP
india news

Gomti river front development scam: CBI raids multiple locations in UP

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 10:41 AM IST
FIle photo for representation(AFP)

The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are conducting multiple raids at Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Agra areas of Uttar Pradesh in connection with alleged irregularities in the 1,600 crore Gomti river front development project.

This comes after the central agency registered a case against public servants and unknown people in the project development scam.

The Gomti river front development project was launched in 2015 by the previous state government which was led by Samajwadi Party with Akhilesh Yadav as chief minister.

More details will be added soon.

