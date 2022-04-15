Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Good Friday 2022: PM Modi, others remember 'sacrifice of Jesus Christ'
Good Friday 2022: PM Modi, others remember 'sacrifice of Jesus Christ'

Good Friday is a significant day for the Christian community, in order to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Good Friday is a significant day for the Christian community, in order to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 01:07 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered the “courage and sacrifice of Jesus Christ” on the occasion of Good Friday. Jesus Christ's ideals of service and brotherhood are the “guiding light” for many, the prime minister said. "We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Several other politicians took to Twitter, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “On this Good Friday, may love, compassion and forgiveness guide our thoughts and deeds.”

Congress's Sachin Pilot said that Jesus Christ's sacrifice guides humanity on the “righteous path”. “The supreme sacrifice made by Lord Jesus guides humanity on the righteous path of compassion and forgiveness. Wishing you a blessed Good Friday,” he wrote.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said, “My solemn prayers on Good Friday. May Lord Jesus Christ's sacrifice guide us in the path of peace, love, compassion, harmony and universal brotherhood.”

Good Friday - also known as Great Friday, Holy Friday, Easter Friday or Black Friday - is a significant day for the Christian community, in order to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed as a public holiday in several countries including India, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, Bermuda, Brazil, Finland, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and Sweden, among others.

Good Friday falls on the sixth day of the holy week that leads to Easter. It is said that the aforementioned crucifixion took place around AD 30 or AD 33. Good Friday is a day of mourning and to remind oneself of Jesus Christ's sacrifices. People keep fasts and pray on this day, while the decorations from all Jesus Christ's statues are removed. Church services take place from 3 pm where priests are dressed in black robes.

 

 

 

