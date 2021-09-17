'Good health and long life': Wishes pour in as PM Modi turns 71

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and several other leaders wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday on Friday. President Kovind took to Twitter to extend his greetings to PM Modi. "Happy birthday and best wishes to you. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnish Sevamahe," the President tweeted.

Vice president Naidu also extended his wishes and said that PM Modi's exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation. "My best wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji on his birthday today. His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to the all-around growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead!" tweeted the vice President on Friday.

Union home minister Amit Shah praised the Prime Minister, saying he not only gave the country the idea to think ahead of time and fulfil its resolve with hard work but also made it a reality.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also lauded the Prime Minister, saying he has written many new chapters in development and good governance in his tenure so far. Singh also wished that PM Modi fulfill his dream of making "India a strong, prosperous and proud country."

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar urged everyone to participate in the "Seva and Samarpan" campaign, a mega 20-day public outreach programme to be organised by BJP to commemorate PM Modi's 20 years in public life. The campaign commenced on Friday and will continue till October 7. Under the campaign, the party has asked its workers to facilitate the Covid-19 vaccination drive as it eyes record-breaking numbers on Friday.

BJP president JP Nadda called PM Modi “a symbol of tireless work" and “the world's most popular leader" as he sent his birthday wishes.

PM Modi was born in 1950 in Vadnagar in Gujarat. He is currently in the third year of his second consecutive term after the BJP won the parliamentary elections in 2019 with a landslide majority. PM Modi is also been the longest-serving chief minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.