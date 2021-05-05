'Good to see': PM Modi retweets Pinarayi Vijayan on reducing vaccine wastage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the efforts of healthcare workers and nurses in reducing vaccine wastage at a time when the country is ramping up vaccine production for the ongoing third phase of vaccination. "Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against Covid-19," the PM tweeted.

In his message, he chose to retweet Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's message where Vijayan wrote Kerala has received 73,38,806 doses of vaccine from the Centre. "We've provided 74,26,164 doses, even making use of the extra dose available as wastage factor in each vial. Our health workers, especially nurses have been super efficient and deserve our wholehearted appreciation!" Vijayan said.

Vaccine wastage is one of the issues being closely monitored by the Centre as vaccine stocks are depleting fast. According to the ministry's data, till 8am on Wednesday, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Bihar, Punjab, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Haryana, Manipur, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep reported wastage between 4.01 per cent to 9.76 per cent. Kerala has a low vaccine wastage percentage.

In a meeting held with chief ministers earlier, PM Modi had advised using vaccines as and when they come, to avoid vaccine wastage. Vaccine hesitance was also a reason blamed for vaccine wastage, as if a vial is opened and not enough beneficiaries turn up, it may lead to wastage.

On Wednesday, the Centre gave a state-wise outline of the number of doses still available with the states and the UTs. More than 94.47 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses are there with the states at present and 36 lakh doses will be reaching them in the next three days, the ministry said,