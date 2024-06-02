 Goods trains collide in Punjab's Srihind, 2 loco pilots injured | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Goods trains collide in Punjab's Srihind, 2 loco pilots injured

ByHT News Desk
Jun 02, 2024 10:27 AM IST

The two loco pilots, identified as Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar, who were injured, have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Two loco pilots were injured after a goods train collided with a parked goods train near Sirhind railway station in Punjab on Sunday morning. According to the officials, the incident took place around 4 am near the Madhopur area.

Two goods train collide in Punjab's Srihind
Two goods train collide in Punjab's Srihind

The two loco pilots, identified as Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar, who were injured, have been admitted to Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital, reported ANI.

No casualty has been reported, the police said.

Also read: Balasore tragedy: One year later, trauma persists for train drivers

A video posted by ANI shows the two damaged trains as officials continue to clear the debris caused by the collision.

Meanwhile, the movement of the trains has been affected by the incident. According to the railway officials, trains are being diverted from Rajpura, Patiala, and Dhuri.

Restoration work is underway.

In another incident earlier this week, six goods wagons and a brake and guard van derailed at Palghar railway station, possibly because of a rail fracture. According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm when a goods train carrying steel coils towards Mumbai derailed near the crossing point of the main rail line and loop line at Palghar railway station.

According to an eyewitness, the fully loaded goods train was moving at a moderate speed. “The Virar resident said after the six wagons and the brake and guard van derailed, the remaining wagons of the goods train moved a few metres away and halted. The wheels and couplings of the derailed wagons were broken apart from the main frame of the wagons. An Over Head Equipment (OHE) pole was also uprooted,” he said.

Following the incident, the railway traffic between Surat and Mumbai was majorly affected.

On Friday, four wagons of a goods train derailed near Kantabanji station in Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), Odisha. The incident occurred around 10.50 pm, causing disruption of train movement on both tracks.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies, Karam Prakash)

