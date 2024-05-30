Mumbai: It took over 24 hours for the Western Railway to restore and clear the spot where a goods train derailed near the Palghar railway station on Tuesday and to certify the tracks fit to run trains. The WR also appointed a five-member team of officers to inquire into the derailment of the goods train. Goods train derailment: WR clears the spot in 24 hrs, several trains cancelled, rescheduled

Following the incident, as many as 53 trains were cancelled, 28 trains were partially cancelled, 12 were diverted and 40 trains were rescheduled. Apart from this suburban locals to and from Dahanu were during the entire duration of this derailment that spanned over 24 hours. As of Wednesday afternoon, 53 trains were cancelled, 28 trains were partially cancelled, 12 trains diverted and 40 trains rescheduled. Apart from this suburban locals to and from Dahanu were during the entire duration of this derailment that spanned over 24 hours.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to the officials from the Western Railway, there were at least 12 steel coils loaded on four wagons which had collapsed on the rail tracks. “These weighed around 6-7 tonnes each. Removing them was a tough task. The Goods train carrying steel coils was coming from Waltair Division of East Coast Railway and headed to Kalamboli station,” said a WR official.

The Accident Relief Trains (ART) were immediately sought from nearby locations of Valsad, Udhna, Nandurbar & Bandra Terminus. Senior railway officers were at the site, monitoring the restoration work along with over 300 railwaymen who were at the site. Besides, 4 JCBs, 2 Poclains, 2 Cranes and 4 machines, were used for restoration.

The six wagons and the Guard Van that had derailed were cleared from the site by 5.30pm on Wednesday. This had a severe impact on the Mumbai - Surat corridor that led to cancellations, short terminations and diversions of trains.

“As on Wednesday evening, the tracks which were affected earlier due to the derailment of the goods train at Palghar were certified fit at 5.30pm with speed restrictions. Local trains on the Virar-Dahanu section also resumed,” said a WR spokesperson.

The passengers complained that there was barely any provision of food and water during this period. However, WR officials said that they distributed bottled water, biscuit packets and other food items to passengers sitting inside the trains as much as possible which were at various locations. Sources said that they also ran special buses from Surat, Vadodara and other cities for Mumbai carrying the passengers stranded inside the trains.