Google Doodle celebrates 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls with voting symbol

Google Doodle on Saturday commemorated the continuation of India's democratic franchise's exercise with a symbolic gesture of an index finger marked with ink, marking the final phase of voting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. On Saturday, Google launched a special doodle celebrating 7th phase of Lok Sabha polling

In its doodle, Google replaced its iconic logo with an image depicting an uplifted index finger marked with ink - a symbol synonymous with the democratic process of the Indian elections.

By clicking on the Doodle, users are directed to the search results related to the latest updates on the 18th general elections in India.

Google took up a similar doodle during the past six phases of the general elections.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 7:

Voting for the seventh and final phase of India's 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held on Saturday in 57 constituencies across eight states and union territory. Some high-profile names in the fray in this phase include prime minister Narendra Modi, who is eyeing a third term from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, former union minister and BJP stalwart Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib), Actress Kangana Ranaut (Mandi), Congress' Manish Tewari (Chandigarh), Samajwadi party leader Afzal Ansari (Ghazipur) and Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh (Karakat).

Overall, as many as 904 candidates are in the fray from these 57 constituencies, with over 10 crore people, eligible to vote.

The states and union territories where polling was held in the 7th phase are Bihar (8/40 seats), Himachal Pradesh (4/4), Jharkhand (3/14), Odisha (6/21), Punjab (13/13), Uttar Pradesh (13/80), West Bengal (9/42) and the Chandigarh Union territory. As voting closes, it would mark a grand finish to world’s largest polling marathon that began on April 19 and already covered 6 phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.

What are Google Doodles?

Google Doodles are brief and temporary changes made to the Google logo, crafted to pay tribute to a range of local and global themes, including holidays, important dates, and impactful figures who have made notable contributions to society.