June 1, 2024 6:46 AM IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(DMK)has written to the Election Commission of India reiterating the postal ballot vote counting procedure and urged the EC to ensure that the procedure in the EC rulebook is followed.

DMK's complaint on Friday comes after the Comissioner of Corporation of Chennai asked to count the postal ballots at the end. DMK alleged that this will cause "confusion" for the counting agents.

As per the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, the procedure that is followed for the counting of postal ballots is that the postal ballots alone should be counted first. This includes both Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System(ETPBS) and ordinary postal ballot votes. Only after 30 minutes of the counting should the EVM votes be counted. Then, the final counting of EVMs should not take place until the postal ballot votes result is declared.

DMK has told the EC that while it has "no doubt" about the above procedures and that the ECI will follow these rules, the the procedure announced by Corporation of Chennai is "not correct" and "causes considerable confusion in the minds of counting agents."