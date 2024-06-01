 ‘Soldiers of PM Modi’: Kangana Ranaut confident of BJP sweeping Himachal seats | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Soldiers of PM Modi’: Kangana Ranaut confident of BJP sweeping Himachal seats

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2024 12:12 PM IST

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut cast her vote during the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, exuding confidence that her party will win all seats in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut cast her vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on Saturday, and exuded confidence that the party will sweep all the four seats in Himachal Pradesh. Ranaut, who is BJP's candidate from Mandi, said that there is a complete “Modi wave” in the state.

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut after casting her vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi (PTI)(PTI)
BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut after casting her vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi (PTI)(PTI)

Appealing to the voters to exercise their franchise, Kangana Ranaut said after casting her vote, "I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote in this festival of democracy. There has been so much bloodshed so that we can exercise this right".

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"There is a complete Modi wave in Himachal Pradesh. Our Prime Minister has conducted almost 200 rallies, gave at least 80-90 interviews in just two months," she added. Exuding confidence in BJP's "400 paar" slogan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the actor-turned-politician said, "We are soldiers of PM Modi, and will win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh".

Ranaut also attacked the opposition for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day meditation break in Kanniyakumari. Ranaut said, “Meditation is not new for the Prime Minister. Even when he was not a politician he used to meditate. Now these people have a problem with that too.”

The Mandi parliamentary seat in Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a high profile election battle, as Kangana Ranaut makes her debut in politics. She is fighting the polls against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Click here for LIVE coverage of Lok Sabha election 2024

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, Virbhadra Singh's wife. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the by-election that was held following the demise of then BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

The four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh -- Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla are voting in the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections today in addition to the bypolls in six assembly seats in the state.

The results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Soldiers of PM Modi’: Kangana Ranaut confident of BJP sweeping Himachal seats
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On