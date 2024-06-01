‘Soldiers of PM Modi’: Kangana Ranaut confident of BJP sweeping Himachal seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut cast her vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on Saturday, and exuded confidence that the party will sweep all the four seats in Himachal Pradesh. Ranaut, who is BJP's candidate from Mandi, said that there is a complete “Modi wave” in the state. BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut after casting her vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi (PTI)(PTI)

Appealing to the voters to exercise their franchise, Kangana Ranaut said after casting her vote, "I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote in this festival of democracy. There has been so much bloodshed so that we can exercise this right".

"There is a complete Modi wave in Himachal Pradesh. Our Prime Minister has conducted almost 200 rallies, gave at least 80-90 interviews in just two months," she added. Exuding confidence in BJP's "400 paar" slogan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the actor-turned-politician said, "We are soldiers of PM Modi, and will win all four seats in Himachal Pradesh".

Ranaut also attacked the opposition for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day meditation break in Kanniyakumari. Ranaut said, “Meditation is not new for the Prime Minister. Even when he was not a politician he used to meditate. Now these people have a problem with that too.”

The Mandi parliamentary seat in Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a high profile election battle, as Kangana Ranaut makes her debut in politics. She is fighting the polls against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, Virbhadra Singh's wife. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the by-election that was held following the demise of then BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

The four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh -- Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla are voting in the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections today in addition to the bypolls in six assembly seats in the state.

The results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)