PM Narendra Modi meditates for 2nd day at Kanniyakumari amid Lok Sabha elections Phase 7 voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 embarked on the second day of his meditation break at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari. PM Modi will conclude his meditation today, as eight states and UT go to polls for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. PM Modi meditates for the second day in Kanniyakumari

PM Modi commenced his second day of meditation in Tamil Nadu after performing the 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock, where Swami Vivekananda once meditated before attaining enlightenment.

The prime minister carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun.

The PM poured little water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and prayed using his prayer beads (Japa mala). He was clad in saffron and also paid floral tributes to a statue of Swami Vivekananda, officials said.

The prime minister then walked around the mandapam with his 'japa mala' in his hands. After his two-day meditation comes to an end on Saturday evening, PM Modi will travel to Delhi after the Lok Sabha polls come to an end.

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on meditation on the evening of May 30 and he is scheduled to complete it today.

PM Modi arrived at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Thursday. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva.

The prime minister travelled to Kanniyakumari on Thursday after ending the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur. Eyeing a third term in office, PM Modi extensively campaigned nationwide for the Lok Sabha polls, the results for which will be announced on June 4.

During the election season, PM Modi held around 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He also did around 80 interviews with different news and media platforms.

(With inputs from ANI)