57 seats, over 10 crore voters: Phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections in numbers

The mammoth Lok Sabha elections will conclude with polling for the seventh and final phase on June 1, i.e., tomorrow. As many as 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh, will vote in the last round. A voter gets finger marked before voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among candidates whose fate will be determined in the seventh phase. The PM is contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi seat, from where he is the incumbent two-term Lok Sabha member. He is also seeking a third consecutive term as the Prime Minister.

The results for the current national polls will be declared on June 4.

Here is the seventh phase in numbers:

(1.) Of the 57 seats on which voting will be held, 13 are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes and three for those from Scheduled Tribes, according to the Election Commission.

(2.) Odisha's 42 assembly constituencies (General: 27, SC: 9, ST: 6) will poll simultaneously.

(3.) More than 10.06 crore electors will exercise their right to franchise across 1.09 lakh polling stations that will be maintained by 10.9 lakh officials.

(4.) The voters include 5.42 crore males, 4.82 crore females, and 3574 third-gender electors.

(5.) The Election Commission deployed 13 special trains and eight helicopter sorties to ferry polling and security personnel.

(6.) To oversee the voting process, 172 observers (76 expenditure observers, 64 general observers, and 32 police observes) have been appointed.

(7.) A total of 2707 flying squads, 2799 static surveillance teams, 1080 surveillance teams, and 560 video viewing teams will keep surveillance round the clock.

(8.) Strict vigil to prevent illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash, and freebies is being carried out through 201 international border check posts and 906 inter-state border check posts.