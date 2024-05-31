 57 seats, over 10 crore voters: Phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections in numbers | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

57 seats, over 10 crore voters: Phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections in numbers

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 31, 2024 05:13 PM IST

The 57 Lok Sabha constituencies are spread across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh.

The mammoth Lok Sabha elections will conclude with polling for the seventh and final phase on June 1, i.e., tomorrow. As many as 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh, will vote in the last round.

A voter gets finger marked before voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)
A voter gets finger marked before voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

Click here for election live updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among candidates whose fate will be determined in the seventh phase. The PM is contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi seat, from where he is the incumbent two-term Lok Sabha member. He is also seeking a third consecutive term as the Prime Minister.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The results for the current national polls will be declared on June 4.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7: Voting date, list of seats, key candidates

Here is the seventh phase in numbers:

(1.) Of the 57 seats on which voting will be held, 13 are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes and three for those from Scheduled Tribes, according to the Election Commission.

(2.) Odisha's 42 assembly constituencies (General: 27, SC: 9, ST: 6) will poll simultaneously.

(3.) More than 10.06 crore electors will exercise their right to franchise across 1.09 lakh polling stations that will be maintained by 10.9 lakh officials.

(4.) The voters include 5.42 crore males, 4.82 crore females, and 3574 third-gender electors.

(5.) The Election Commission deployed 13 special trains and eight helicopter sorties to ferry polling and security personnel.

(6.) To oversee the voting process, 172 observers (76 expenditure observers, 64 general observers, and 32 police observes) have been appointed.

(7.) A total of 2707 flying squads, 2799 static surveillance teams, 1080 surveillance teams, and 560 video viewing teams will keep surveillance round the clock.

(8.) Strict vigil to prevent illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash, and freebies is being carried out through 201 international border check posts and 906 inter-state border check posts.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 57 seats, over 10 crore voters: Phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections in numbers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On