Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 7: Voting date, list of constituencies/seats, key candidates | Full schedule

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 1. The campaign for phase 7 of the general elections will come to an end tonight, two days before people across 57 Lok Sabha constituencies cast their vote across eight states and UT. Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Rohtak, Haryana, for the Lok Sabha polls. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

On June 1, voting will take place in constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. As per the Election Commission guidelines, voting will commence for all seats at 7 am, and come to an end at 6 pm.

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 7: List of constituencies

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi

2. Mahrajganj

3. Gorakhpur

4. Kushinagar

5. Deoria

6. Bansgaon

7. Ghosi

8. Ghazipur

9. Ballia

10. Salempur

11. Chandauli

12. Mirzapur

13. Robertsganj

Punjab

Gurdaspur Amritsar Khadoor Sahib Jalandhar (SC) Hoshiarpur (SC) Anandpur Sahib Ludhiana Fatehgarh Sahib (SC) Faridkot Firozpur Bathinda Sangrur Patiala

Bihar

1. Arrah

2. Buxar

3. Karakat

4. Jahanabad

5. Nalanda

6. Patna Sahib

7. Pataliputra

8. Sasaram

West Bengal

1. Barasat

2. Basirhat

3. Diamond Harbour

4. Dum Dum

5. Jaynagar

6. Jadavpur

7. Kolkata Dakshin

8. Kolkata Uttar

9. Mathurapur

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh

1. Mandi

2. Shimla

3. Kangra

4. Hamirpur

Odisha

1. Balasore

2. Bhadrak

3. Jajpur

4. Jagatsinhpur

5. Kendrapara

6. Mayurbhanj

Jharkhand

1. Dumka

2. Godda

3. Rajmahal

A total of 904 candidates will remain in the fray when these eight states and UT go to polls on Saturday. Of the total candidates, 328 are from Punjab, 144 from Uttar Pradesh, 134 from Bihar, 66 from Odisha, 52 from Jharkhand, 37 from Himachal Pradesh, and four from Chandigarh.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7: Key candidates

PM Narendra Modi (BJP) vs Ajay Rai (Congress) in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi will be contesting against Congress leader Ajay Rai in Varanasi, going to polls in the last phase of the elections. PM Modi won from the Varanasi seat in 2014 and 2019, and is now eyeing his third term. Ajay Rai previously used to be a BJP leader, but joined Congress in 2012.

Kangana Ranaut (BJP) vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress) in Mandi

The BJP has fielded actress Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat for the 2024 general elections. Ranaut will be fighting the polls against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the son of late former CM Virbhadra Singh. Mandi is a bastion for Virbhadra's family, and the seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, his widow.

Ravi Kishan (BJP) vs Kajal Nishad (Samajwadi Party) in Gorakhpur

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is BJP's candidate from the Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, and he will fight the polls against Samajwadi Party's candidate Kajal Nishad. In 2019, Kishan defeated SP candidate Rambhual Nishad with over 60 per cent of the entire vote share.

Anurag Thakur (BJP) vs Satpal Singh Raizada (Congress) in Harimpur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur is BJP's candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Harimpur constituency, contesting against Congress candidate Satpal Singh Raizada. Thakur first became an MP from Harimpur in 2008 after his father's resignation. He then won three more elections from the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) in Diamond Harbour

Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress candidate Abhishek Banerjee is contesting the polls from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is a strategic stronghold for TMC. He will be in a three-way contest with CPI(M)’s Pratikur Rahaman and Abhijit Das of the BJP.