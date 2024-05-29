 Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 7: Voting date, list of constituencies/seats, key candidates | Full schedule | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 7: Voting date, list of constituencies/seats, key candidates | Full schedule

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2024 11:55 AM IST

Ahead of the seveth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024, check out the voting details, list of key candidates, constituencies and other details.

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 1. The campaign for phase 7 of the general elections will come to an end tonight, two days before people across 57 Lok Sabha constituencies cast their vote across eight states and UT.

Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Rohtak, Haryana, for the Lok Sabha polls. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Rohtak, Haryana, for the Lok Sabha polls. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

On June 1, voting will take place in constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. As per the Election Commission guidelines, voting will commence for all seats at 7 am, and come to an end at 6 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Check out LIVE coverage of Lok Sabha election 2024

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 7: List of constituencies

Uttar Pradesh

  1. Varanasi

2. Mahrajganj

3. Gorakhpur

4. Kushinagar

5. Deoria

6. Bansgaon

7. Ghosi

8. Ghazipur

9. Ballia

10. Salempur

11. Chandauli

12. Mirzapur

13. Robertsganj

Punjab

  1. Gurdaspur
  2. Amritsar
  3. Khadoor Sahib
  4. Jalandhar (SC)
  5. Hoshiarpur (SC)
  6. Anandpur Sahib
  7. Ludhiana
  8. Fatehgarh Sahib (SC)
  9. Faridkot
  10. Firozpur
  11. Bathinda
  12. Sangrur
  13. Patiala

Bihar

1. Arrah

2. Buxar

3. Karakat

4. Jahanabad

5. Nalanda

6. Patna Sahib

7. Pataliputra

8. Sasaram

West Bengal

1. Barasat

2. Basirhat

3. Diamond Harbour

4. Dum Dum

5. Jaynagar

6. Jadavpur

7. Kolkata Dakshin

8. Kolkata Uttar

9. Mathurapur

Chandigarh

  1. Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh

1. Mandi

2. Shimla

3. Kangra

4. Hamirpur

Odisha

1. Balasore

2. Bhadrak

3. Jajpur

4. Jagatsinhpur

5. Kendrapara

6. Mayurbhanj

Jharkhand

1. Dumka

2. Godda

3. Rajmahal

A total of 904 candidates will remain in the fray when these eight states and UT go to polls on Saturday. Of the total candidates, 328 are from Punjab, 144 from Uttar Pradesh, 134 from Bihar, 66 from Odisha, 52 from Jharkhand, 37 from Himachal Pradesh, and four from Chandigarh.

Check out full coverage of Lok Sabha election 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7: Key candidates

PM Narendra Modi (BJP) vs Ajay Rai (Congress) in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi will be contesting against Congress leader Ajay Rai in Varanasi, going to polls in the last phase of the elections. PM Modi won from the Varanasi seat in 2014 and 2019, and is now eyeing his third term. Ajay Rai previously used to be a BJP leader, but joined Congress in 2012.

Kangana Ranaut (BJP) vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress) in Mandi

The BJP has fielded actress Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat for the 2024 general elections. Ranaut will be fighting the polls against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the son of late former CM Virbhadra Singh. Mandi is a bastion for Virbhadra's family, and the seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, his widow.

Ravi Kishan (BJP) vs Kajal Nishad (Samajwadi Party) in Gorakhpur

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is BJP's candidate from the Gorakhpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, and he will fight the polls against Samajwadi Party's candidate Kajal Nishad. In 2019, Kishan defeated SP candidate Rambhual Nishad with over 60 per cent of the entire vote share.

Anurag Thakur (BJP) vs Satpal Singh Raizada (Congress) in Harimpur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur is BJP's candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Harimpur constituency, contesting against Congress candidate Satpal Singh Raizada. Thakur first became an MP from Harimpur in 2008 after his father's resignation. He then won three more elections from the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) in Diamond Harbour

Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress candidate Abhishek Banerjee is contesting the polls from West Bengal's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is a strategic stronghold for TMC. He will be in a three-way contest with CPI(M)’s Pratikur Rahaman and Abhijit Das of the BJP.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 7: Voting date, list of constituencies/seats, key candidates | Full schedule
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On