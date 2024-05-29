Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold rally in Bengal's Diamond Harbour, roadshow in Kolkata

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 is set to take place on June 1, Saturday. Today is the last day of campaigning for political parties before the Lok Sabha election 2024 come to an end, and the results are declared on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, and will address a poll rally in Diamond Harbour, which is a stronghold for the Trinamool Congress. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is the sitting member of Parliament, is contesting from that seat. PM Modi is also expected to hold a roadshow in Kolkata on Wednesday, two days before the seat goes to polls in the general elections....Read More

After concluding his visit to West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold three rallies in Odisha today. He will address public meetings in Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapada. It must be noted that along with the final phase of the general elections, Odisha's assembly election will also conclude on June 1.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted a joint rally with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi on May 28, which is set to go to polls on Saturday. PM Modi is contesting the elections from Varanasi seat, with Congress fielding Ajay Rai against him.

Rahul Gandhi said in Varanasi on Tuesday, “I am telling you with a guarantee that after June 4, Narendra Modi ji will not be the prime minister of this country.” "The contest between the two is intense and in this contest, Ajay Rai may win," he said.