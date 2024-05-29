Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold rally in Bengal's Diamond Harbour, roadshow in Kolkata
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 is set to take place on June 1, Saturday. Today is the last day of campaigning for political parties before the Lok Sabha election 2024 come to an end, and the results are declared on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, and will address a poll rally in Diamond Harbour, which is a stronghold for the Trinamool Congress. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is the sitting member of Parliament, is contesting from that seat. PM Modi is also expected to hold a roadshow in Kolkata on Wednesday, two days before the seat goes to polls in the general elections....Read More
After concluding his visit to West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold three rallies in Odisha today. He will address public meetings in Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapada. It must be noted that along with the final phase of the general elections, Odisha's assembly election will also conclude on June 1.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted a joint rally with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi on May 28, which is set to go to polls on Saturday. PM Modi is contesting the elections from Varanasi seat, with Congress fielding Ajay Rai against him.
Rahul Gandhi said in Varanasi on Tuesday, “I am telling you with a guarantee that after June 4, Narendra Modi ji will not be the prime minister of this country.” "The contest between the two is intense and in this contest, Ajay Rai may win," he said.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Read related stories
Read Next
Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP bigwigs camp in Kashi before Phase-7
Interview | In Himachal, contest not between Congress-BJP, but BJP vs public: CM Sukhu
Strong govt will bring back PoK to India, says BJP’s Latha
Chinese ‘allegedly invaded' India in 1962: Mani Shankar Aiyar sparks fresh row; BJP, Congress react
Ludhiana: Congress, AAP workers join BJP
BJP’s ‘400 par’ claim bogus, not even winning 200: Kharge
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Shehzad Poonawalla slams AAP and Kejriwal
Attacking AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Corruption and misconduct, this has become their behaviour. They always have an approach of humiliation towards women and this has become the standard operating procedure of AAP, be it in Delhi or Punjab."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Bansuri Swaraj on AAP's statement against BJP
BJP's New Delhi candidate Bansuri Swaraj said, “AAP cannot make defamatory statements against BJP repeatedly and not be accountable. Atishi ji will now have to appear before the court to present her side.”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Ex-Congress leader attacks Rahul Gandhi
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, “It is Rahul Gandhi's one-point agenda to unnecessarily curse PM Modi. He starts criticising PM as soon as he wakes up in the morning.” He added, “The truth is, he does not know anything about India's culture and traditions. He has been raised in a foreign culture. Rahul must first know about India and then speak on PM Modi.”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to visit Odisha today
On the final leg of campaigning, PM Narendra Modi will visit Odisha today and hold three rallies. He will address public meetings in Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapada.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: ‘PM Modi will not be prime minister,’ says Rahul Gandhi
While addressing a poll rally in PM Modi's stronghold Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, “I am telling you with a guarantee that after June 4, Narendra Modi ji will not be the prime minister of this country.”