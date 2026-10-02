Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold marks steady progress in an otherwise restless market

This review was certainly more complicated than most foldable smartphones so far. Perplexingly enough, there’s absolutely nothing perceptibly short of the mark with the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold. But the reality is, its landscape has changed tremendously since this phone was launched in India, a few weeks ago. Turns out, even in a challenging storage and memory environment, that’s still a long time in the world of smartphones. The Apple iPhone Duo adds a new dimension, when it launches in India next month. Two schools of thought converge. One argues that continuity is a good thing (and it is, at most times). The other talks about keeping pace with competition. Google leans towards the former, though it may be more out of a culmination of things, than just choice.

The olive colour certainly adds a premium touch to the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold (HT Photo)

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The fourth-generation Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s continuity theme builds on a design that’s similar to previous generations but a huge advantage the Google foldable has is its IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra has the IP48 rating, while Vivo’s upcoming X Fold6 will get the IP58/IP59 ratings. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is also 19 grams lighter than the previous generation while keeping the design largely the same, and it managed to shave off a few millimetres across the footprint. Suddenly, the ₹1,86,999 price tag doesn’t look expensive, does it? There’s of course the upcoming Apple iPhone Duo for context too.

The olive colour is certainly a premium touch, and there is a case for having the same satin matte glass finish on the back of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold as well—but I understand why Google skipped it for the sake of weight reduction and thickness. The composite back finish looks good, and more importantly, feels good to touch. The frame, though, still worries me, because it catches dings and scratches quite easily. Google says the overall build is 3x stronger than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and I largely have no reason not to believe that.

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{{^usCountry}} Generationally, a lot may not have changed visually, but there are genuine improvements across the board. The 8-inch foldable display is brighter, the cover display is 0.1-inch bigger but most importantly, peak brightness is higher than before too. The divergence in the foldable phone form factors in recent times puts the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold in the book-style foldable category, which means the square-ish aspect ratio of the internal display is quote adept for opening two apps side-by-side. The crease is visible, just in case you’re interested. There is something more reassuring about the folding hinge in this generation, and the movement seems more fluid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Generationally, a lot may not have changed visually, but there are genuine improvements across the board. The 8-inch foldable display is brighter, the cover display is 0.1-inch bigger but most importantly, peak brightness is higher than before too. The divergence in the foldable phone form factors in recent times puts the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold in the book-style foldable category, which means the square-ish aspect ratio of the internal display is quote adept for opening two apps side-by-side. The crease is visible, just in case you’re interested. There is something more reassuring about the folding hinge in this generation, and the movement seems more fluid. {{/usCountry}}

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In my book, the Google Tensor G6 chip underlines generational improvements that have happened with Google’s silicon efforts, in terms of performance as well as thermals. Google has kept 16GB memory for the moment, and the end result is snappy performance that matches flagship aspirations and expectations. Some amount of gaming is also on the agenda, but despite the same chip as the Pixel 11 Pro XL, the thermals on a foldable work somewhat differently to slab style phones, and hit a performance ceiling a bit earlier under sustained load.

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Interestingly, battery life is a smidgen less than last year’s Pixel foldable, if you use the larger display more than the cover screen. This returns thereabouts 3 hours of screen time on the foldable screen, and about 2.5 hours on the cover display, on a single charge. You’ll get through a day of usage easily, but as is increasingly the trend with newer phones with better efficiency and larger battery mix, this wouldn’t go into a second day without needing a top-up. The Qi 2 wireless charging is a real bonus, as it bumps up charging speed on compatible wireless chargers to 25-watts (up from 15-watts earlier). Wired charging remains at 30-watt, for context.

Pixel and cameras are a very old tale of expectation and results. The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts out with a new 48-megapixel main wide sensor, and continuity for the 10.8-megapixel telephoto and a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. I had pointed out in my analysis of the Pixel 11 Pro XL and the Pixel 11 that Google has extensively reworked the image processing pipeline, and results are apparent to an extent that photos look more real and lifelike (the reintroduction of a slight grain in certain photos is a welcome touch), with a sense of the moment not lost to heavy-handed AI touchups.

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The new sensor captures more detail than the one doing duty in the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and since that already operated at a high level, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will truly be appreciated by photography enthusiasts. Colour reproduction is just the right balance of rich, with differentiation a strong point for Google’s algorithms. Daytime photos look particularly detailed and crisp, and if they involve shadows, those should immediately stand out for their dynamic range. Much like the other Pixel 11 phones, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold also has some newness around Camera Looks and I’ll say this again—experiment, and you’ll have a lot of fun.

My observations about Google Pixel phones effectively turning to a subscription model if you wish to unlock the breadth of Gemini functionality, hold true for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold as well. Google bundles a 6-month subscription of the Google AI Pro subscription (down from a year’s worth with predecessors), and after that free window is over, you must subscribe to either the Google AI Plus plan priced at ₹650 per month or the Google AI Pro plans costing ₹1,950 or ₹3,250 per month depending on specifics. It is a gentle nudge towards building a revenue stream for Google, but it feels completely out of sync with the smartphone ownership experience.

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It may at first glance look like an incremental generational hardware upgrade, but there’s much more to it. For a foldable phone, even the slightest reduction in weight and shaving off a few millimetres make a world of difference, and both hold true in the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s case. The new Tensor G6 chip, improvements to the display, a new primary camera sensor and deeper Gemini integration in the Android experience, all point in the right direction. That said, there will be arguments that Google didn’t do enough to make the phone look different in the way Samsung did last year and built on this year. And I can’t defend the fort for much longer, Google.