Law Commission term extended till August 2024: Arjun Meghwal tells Parliament

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 04, 2023 07:51 PM IST

The law minister was replying to questions raised by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Paarivendhar

The government has extended the term of the 22nd Law Commission of India till 31 August 2024, Union law minister Arjun Meghwal told the Parliament on Friday.

The law minister was replying to questions raised by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Paarivendhar who asked about the status of the constitution of the 22nd Law Commission.

On the DMK leader’s question on the total number of members appointed to the Commission, Meghwal said, “The government has appointed a chairperson, four full-time members (including member-secretary) and two part-time members of the 22nd Law Commission of India.”

