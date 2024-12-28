'Government insulted Manmohan Singh': Rahul Gandhi on Congress' memorial demand

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP-led central government of insulting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by cremating him at the Nigam Bodh Ghat, not at a designated spot for his memorial. He said Singh deserves the country's "highest respects" and a memorial. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi (HT photo)

"The present government has insulted the great son of Mother India and the first prime minister of the Sikh community, Dr Manmohan Singh ji, by performing his last rites at the Nigam Bodh Ghat today," he wrote in Hindi on X.

Rahul Gandhi said Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India for a decade under whom the country became an economic superpower.

"To date, respecting the dignity of all former Prime Ministers, their last rites were performed at authorized Samadhi Sthals so that every person can pay his last respects without any inconvenience," he said.

He said the government should have shown respect to the Congress leader.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh deserves our highest respect and Samadhi Sthal. The government should have shown respect to this great son of the country and his proud community," he added.

What was the Congress's demand?

Congress had demanded that Manmohan Singh's funeral be held at a place where his memorial would be constructed.

"Earlier this morning, the Congress President had written to the Prime Minister, suggesting that the cremation of the former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, take place at a location where a memorial could be built to honour his legacy. The people of our country are simply unable to understand why the Government of India could not find a location for his cremation and memorial that is befitting of his global stature, record of outstanding achievements, and exemplary service to the nation for decades. This is nothing but a deliberate insult to the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh," Jairam Ramesh posted on X on Friday.

After the cabinet meeting on Friday, home minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Singh's family that the government would allocate space for the memorial later.

Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He was accorded a state funeral with full military honours at the Nigam Bodh Ghat today.

With inputs from ANI