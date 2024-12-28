Former PM Manmohan Singh cremated with full state honours at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat
Dec 28, 2024 01:10 PM IST
Mortal remains of former PM Manmohan Singh were consigned to flames at Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi.
Manmohan Singh, former prime minister widely regarded as the architect of India's economic reform programme, was cremated with full state honours Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
