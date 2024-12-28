Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former PM Manmohan Singh cremated with full state honours at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Dec 28, 2024 01:10 PM IST

Mortal remains of former PM Manmohan Singh were consigned to flames at Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi.

Manmohan Singh, former prime minister widely regarded as the architect of India's economic reform programme, was cremated with full state honours Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Former PM Manmohan Singh's daughter lights his funeral pyre at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on Saturday.
Former PM Manmohan Singh's daughter lights his funeral pyre at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on Saturday.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On