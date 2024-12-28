Manmohan Singh funeral live updates: Ex-PM's body to be taken to the Congress HQ for last respects

Manmohan Singh funeral live updates: The last rites of former prime minister Manmohan Singh will be performed at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat crematorium at 11:45am on Saturday, December 28, the Union home ministry said on Friday. Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night. Singh, who was India’s 13th prime minister and the first Sikh to hold the coveted post, headed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre from May 2004 to May 2014....Read More

"It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on 28h December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi," the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06pm on Thursday. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51pm, the hospital said in a statement, confirming the Congress veteran’s demise.

Dr Manmohan Singh, who retired from public life after the Congress' defeat at the hands of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, made his last public appearance in the Rajya Sabha, of which he was a member, in August 2023.