Manmohan Singh funeral live updates: Ex-PM's body to be taken to the Congress HQ for last respects
Manmohan Singh funeral live updates: The last rites of former prime minister Manmohan Singh will be performed at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat crematorium at 11:45am on Saturday, December 28, the Union home ministry said on Friday. Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night. Singh, who was India’s 13th prime minister and the first Sikh to hold the coveted post, headed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre from May 2004 to May 2014....Read More
"It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on 28h December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi," the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a statement.
He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06pm on Thursday. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51pm, the hospital said in a statement, confirming the Congress veteran’s demise.
Dr Manmohan Singh, who retired from public life after the Congress' defeat at the hands of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, made his last public appearance in the Rajya Sabha, of which he was a member, in August 2023.
Manmohan Singh funeral live updates: People at ex-PM's residence to pay last respects
Common people are reaching ex-PM Manmohan Singh's residence in Delhi to pay their last respects.
Talking to ANI, one of them said, " We have come here from East Delhi to pay our last respects to the Late Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh... He was one of the best economists. My husband and I came here to give a last tribute. We hope we are allowed in but if we are not allowed due to security reasons, then we will return from here...,"
Manmohan Singh funeral live updates: Ex PM’s body will be taken from his residence to the Congress’s Akbar Road headquarters at 8am on Saturday
Manmohan Singh’s body will be taken from his residence to the Congress’s Akbar Road headquarters at 8am on Saturday, where the public will be allowed to pay their condolences.
Manmohan Singh funeral live updates: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of ex-PM's last rites
The traffic advisory outlines restrictions and diversions on major routes in New Delhi, urging the public to avoid certain roads and use public transport to help ease congestion.
"The dignitaries of many of foreign country and other VIPs/VVIPS and the general public will visit Nigham Bodh Ghat on the occasion of state funeral of late Dr. Sh. Manmohan Singh, Former PM of India on 28.12.2024," Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory on Friday.
According to the advisory, diversion points include Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge, and Yudhister Setu.
Traffic restrictions, regulations, and diversion may be imposed on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg from 7.00 am onwards, likely till 3.00 pm.
Manmohan Singh funeral live updates: MHA responds to Congress's request to allocate space for Manmohan Singh's memorial
Immediately after the Cabinet meeting, Union home minister Amit Shah communicated to Kharge and the family of Manmohan Singh that the government would allocate space for the memorial, the MHA statement said.
Manmohan Singh funeral live updates: BJP's Amit Malviya slams Congress for ‘politicising’ the former PM's death
BJP's Amit Malviya took to X to slam the Congress for politicising Dr. Manmohan Singh's death as Mallikarjurn Kharge demanded a place for the former Prime Minister's memorial.
“It is unfortunate that the Congress chose to politicise former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s death, even though Home Minister Amit Shah had communicated GoI’s decision to allocate space for the departed leader’s memorial, soon after the Cabinet meeting. Both Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr Singh’s family were informed,” he wrote.
Manmohan Singh death latest updates: Last rites of former PM to be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi today
Manmohan Singh funeral live updates: The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will take place at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on Saturday at 11:45 am.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold the final rites at a location where a memorial in Singh’s honour can be established.