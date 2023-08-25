Centre issues fresh advisory against advertisements on online betting platform

The information and broadcasting ministry (I&B) on Friday issued a fresh advisory to media entities, advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms to ‘immediately’ refrain from showing advertisements/promotional content on betting/gambling in any form, failing which “appropriate legal action will be taken”.

“Failure to adhere to this advisory may invite appropriate action from the Government of India under various statutes,” government officials aware of the matter said.

The Centre noticed that the promotion of betting and gambling platforms during cricket matches and other major sports events peaked and warned media organisations and social media platforms to refrain from showing such advertisements.

“It is also observed that there is a tendency to spike promotion of such betting and gambling platforms during a major sporting event, especially cricket, and one such important international event is beginning in a few days from now,” said the advisory.

The advisory has been issued ahead of the Asia Cup cricket league which is scheduled for the end of this month and also the ICC World Cup 2023 which will be held in India.

The I&B ministry’s advisory which HT has seen noted that the same was issued in the backdrop of the central government’s action against the network of agents who had collected substantial money from users of gambling. It said that such advertisements of gambling/betting platforms pose a significant financial and socio-economic risk.

The ministry said that there are several illegalities, as well as a high chance of black money being used to pay for such advertisements.

“It has further added that this mechanism has linkages to money laundering networks, thereby threatening the financial security of the country…… Along with these illegalities, it is also highly likely that black money is used to pay for such advertisements. To that end, the Ministry has noted that certain media entities, including advertisement intermediaries and social media platforms, have been allowing direct and indirect advertisements of betting and gambling platforms during major sporting events, including cricket tournaments,” the advisory read.

The Public Gambling Act of 1867 says that any gambling that involves the act of putting money or betting for money or any other equivalent act is illegal.

Betting and gambling is an illegal activity and hence advertisements/promotion of such activities directly or indirectly on any of the media platforms fall foul of the various statutes, including under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Press Council Act 1978, etc.

The Public Gambling Act is a Central law that prohibits running or operating public gaming houses. Any violation of the law under this act could attract a fine of Rs.200 or imprisonment of up to three months.