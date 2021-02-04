Governor takes dig at Maharashtra govt over job for athlete

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has taken potshots at the state government over not giving a job to long-distance runner and Asian Games medallist Kavita Raut, saying there is something wrong somewhere.

The governor, who has in the past been critical of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on certain issues, made the remarks on Wednesday at an event in Nashik district.

Raut (hailing from Nashik) was among eight sportspersons whom the state government offered jobs in 2016.

Koshyari said Raut has a job in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation inDehradun, a postingwhich people vie for.

"But, she wants to live in her village and serve there. I wrote to the sports minister (Sunil Kedar). He told me that he would give a job to Kavita," the governor said.

But, she is saying she has not got the job yet, he said.

"The governor talked about it, the minister too talked about (giving the job). Still, she did not get it. So, there is something wrong somewhere," Koshyari said.

He assured Raut that she will be given the job.

It will take some time because the "government works in a way that people create some or the other problems", the governor said.

How will they (sportspersons) work if you are not going to encourage them? he asked.