 Governor’s appointment in consultation with CM in AIADMK manifesto | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Governor’s appointment in consultation with CM in AIADMK manifesto

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Mar 23, 2024 08:38 AM IST

On March 20, the DMK had released its manifesto promising chief ministers a say in the appointment of governors

Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — drawing parallels with the one launched by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam two days back — on Friday, promising that they will urge the Centre to consult state governments in the appointment of governors among other things.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Pic Service)
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami released the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Pic Service)

“This was one of the demands of late J Jayalalithaa,” the manifesto said. “The AIADMK will strive to achieve this goal of a mechanism for appointment of governors.” It came a day after the Supreme Court reprimanded Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi for refusing to appoint DMK’s K Ponmudi as minister and the former invited the latter on Wednesday and administered the oath of office in the cabinet led by chief minister M K Stalin.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On March 20, the DMK had released its manifesto promising chief ministers a say in the appointment of governors and restricting the latter’s powers — an unprecedented promise by any party in India’s history.

Having walked away from the BJP alliance last September, the AIADMK-led by Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was unrestricted in going against the Centre. The Dravidian major proposed “strengthening” the Centre-state relationship and federal structure. They also opposed the renaming of India’s three criminal laws in Hindi. To hold the winter session of Indian Parliament in Chennai, is among their promises, in the 54-page manifesto. They sought to establish a bench of the Supreme Court in Chennai and to make Tamil as the official language of the Madras high court.

In a three-cornered contest the AIADMK will be fighting the DMK and the BJP for the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and a lone seat in Puducherry. The AIADMK and BJP came together ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls stitching together a rainbow alliance that could win only one seat under the Dravidian party with the DMK coalition sweeping 38 seats. Most of the allies have jumped ship to the BJP, leading the AIADMK with late Vijayakanth’s DMDK. Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has joined the BJP but announced that he will contest on his own in an independent symbol from Ramanathapuram parliamentary seat. Another expelled AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran will contest on his party’s pressure cooker symbol in two seats in the BJP alliance.

The AIADMK has demanded better funding from the next Union government and promised schemes such as 3,000 for women heads of poor households. Dual citizenship for ethnic Tamils from Sri Lanka and abolishing of toll charges at all National Highways, are other promises. The party also promised retrieval of Katchatheevu, a tiny island sandwiched between India and Sri Lanka. On interstate water disputes between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, AIADMK pledged that they will ensure that the Mekedatu dam project proposed by the Karnataka government is not implemented.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

News / India News / Governor’s appointment in consultation with CM in AIADMK manifesto
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On