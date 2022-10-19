Governor’s role limited in federal structure: Kerala CM

A day after Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan warned ministers of actions if they continue to lower the dignity of his post, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday criticised him saying that the governor has “limited role in federal polity” of the country.

Addressing newsmen in the state capital the CM said, “It is the governor’s duty to work according to the advice of an elected government”. Quoting B R Ambedkar, Vijayan said, “The governor’s powers are very narrow”.

“According to the Constitution, the CM decides on his ministers and their resignation should also be given to him only and he in turn hands it over to the governor to take a call as per the advice of the CM,” Vijayan said, adding that this was followed across the country without any fail.

“If someone says against it, it will be against the Constitution. I don’t know how anyone can talk like this,” the CM said, adding, nobody should make a fool out of themselves before society, without taking the governor’s name. He also said that the governor’s move to unseat sensate members of the Kerala University was illegal and unheard of.

The governor had removed 15 members of the Kerala University senate on Saturday for failing to nominate a member to the selection committee for appointing the next vice- chancellor. Later his office said his repeated reminders were ignored by the senate and they no longer enjoy his confidence as the chancellor and removed them.

The governor’s tweet on Monday warning action against ministers had trigged a controversy. “The CM and council of minister have every right to advise the governor. But statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of governor can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure,” his office tweeted.