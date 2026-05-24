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Govt advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan

Govt advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan

Published on: May 24, 2026 10:02 am IST
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New Delhi, The Indian government has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo , Uganda and South Sudan in view of the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain in parts of Africa.

Govt advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan

The advisory comes after the World Health Organisation on May 17 declared the situation a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under the International Health Regulations , 2005.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has also designated the outbreak affecting the DRC and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

According to the advisory issued by the Indian government on Saturday, the WHO's IHR Emergency Committee on May 22 issued temporary recommendations to strengthen disease surveillance at points of entry to "detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection" while discouraging travel to the affected regions.

Countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, have been assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission, the advisory said.

The government said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the affected countries in line with the WHO recommendations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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