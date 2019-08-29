Govt campaign to focus on bringing key behavioural changes in people

india

The Fit India Movement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches on Thursday will be a “multi-ministry effort” aiming at bringing about behavioural change and introducing basic fitness practices in the daily lives of Indians, a majority of whom lack access to sports or fitness infrastructure in their neighbourhoods, two people who are part of the exercise said.

A special focus of the campaign will be on rural India that lacks basic facilities to improve physical well-being and awareness of fitness, one of the two persons cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“At least half-a-dozen ministries such as rural development, panchayati raj, sports and youth affairs will back this initiative,” the second person said, also requesting anonymity.

“We want to bring about a behavioural change. Prime Minister Modi will announce details of these at an event on Thursday.” Awareness programmes through involvement of celebrities, sports activities undertaken in tier 1 and 2 cities, and other such events are being planned during the campaign.

This will also be used to promote Yoga in a big way.

A series of animated videos featuring Modi performing various Yoga aasanas are already in circulation.

Prime Minister Modi, in his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, spoke on Sunday about the Fit India Movement .

‘On 29th August, on the occasion of National Sports Day, we will launch Fit India Movement in the country. I want to see you fit and make you fitness conscious,” he said.

