Govt debunks Pakistani propaganda claiming deadly blast during BRICS Summit

The fact check wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday debunked false claims of explosion in New Delhi during the BRICS Summit, held on September 12 and 13 under India's chairship.

PIB fact checks false claims of blast before BRICS summit concluded in New Delhi. (X/PIB)

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In a post on X, PIB dismissed claims allegedly made by Pakistani propaganda accounts that an explosion took place minutes before the BRICS summit concluded in New Delhi on Sunday. The said propaganda accounts also claimed that eight people died in the blast.

Dismantling the fake news, PIB said, "The video being circulated is OLD and unrelated to the ongoing BRICS Summit."

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{{^usCountry}} It also shared a BBC video report of the original incident, which pertained to the blasts near Red Fort in Delhi which took place in November 2025. As many as eight people had died on the spot while several were injured after an explosion took place in Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal at around 7 pm. All about Red Fort Blast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also shared a BBC video report of the original incident, which pertained to the blasts near Red Fort in Delhi which took place in November 2025. As many as eight people had died on the spot while several were injured after an explosion took place in Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal at around 7 pm. All about Red Fort Blast {{/usCountry}}

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The Red Fort blast took place on November 10 last year, wherein a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device exploded near the Lal Quila Metro Station, killing at least 11 persons and injuring several others.

The explosion took place amidst a slow-moving traffic at the junction, causing wide-spread damage to nearby properties and vehicles.

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Investigations later found that one Umar-un-Nabi, a doctor originally from Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly inside the explosives-laden vehicle that detonated near the Red Fort.

A day later, the NIA registered a case under section 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and section 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act. NIA has so far filed two chargesheets before the court, which attributed the incident to a conspiracy, allegedly coined “Operation Heavenly Hind” that had purportedly been in preparation since 2022.

Till December last year, the agency arrested nine persons for allegedly conspiring and providing technical and logistical support to Nabi to carry out the attack.

BRICS 2026

India peacefully hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. There were no reports of any untoward incident during the international event, which saw powerful leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, converge in India.

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India played a key role in bridging differences among members and building consensus on the New Delhi declaration, which addressed the issue of terrorism and the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The PIB advised citizens to always verify information through credible and official sources before believing or sharing it.