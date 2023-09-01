On 'one-nation, one-election', Centre forms Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility

The Centre has reportedly constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of much-talked-about “one nation, one election”.

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed strongly for the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, and the decision to task Kovind to look into it underscores the government's seriousness as a host of elections approach.

Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year.

Soon after the announcement was made speculations on the agenda for the five-day session began to circulate. One of the agenda items speculated upon was dissolving the current Parliament and announcement of early Lok Sabha elections. This decision, however, can be brought about by a cabinet decision and, therefore, convening a special sitting of Parliament if early Lok Sabha elections were indeed the agenda, was not a requirement. However, what could be part of the BJP government’s plan is that the government would put forth its achievements of the past five years and explain to the people via the parliament session the need to hold snap polls along with state elections that are scheduled to be held this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, one-nation, one-election would need a constitutional amendment and then it would need to be taken to state assemblies. It is not a new concept having taken place four times in the 1950s and 60s but India has fewer states and a smaller population that could vote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON