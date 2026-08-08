Govt holds first talks with Jharkhand students amid protest, considering demands ‘sympathetically’

The Jharkhand government and the students protesting against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations held the first round of talks on Friday.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan speaks to the media after a meeting with the State Government delegation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

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While the student representatives said they will continue their agitation, state minister Sudivya Kumar said the government was considering the students’ demands “sympathetically”.

“We listened to the demands of the students and assured them we would consider their demands sympathetically,” Kumar, who was part of a team of four ministers who are talking to the protesters, said.

Also Read: Jharkhand CM reacts to protest against exam irregularities in Ranchi: 'Waiting for CID report'

Rajesh Kumar, one of the student delegation members, said the agitation will continue until the demand for cancellation of the JPSC civil service and JSSC-CGL examinations besides a CBI probe into the irregularities is fulfilled.

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{{^usCountry}} The students had to drop three names from an 11-member panel announced on Wednesday, after government’s objections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students had to drop three names from an 11-member panel announced on Wednesday, after government’s objections. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: 'CJP stands with all students': Dipke backs Jharkhand students protesting JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities