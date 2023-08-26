Govt issued emergency order to block UP school video, claims Cong; ‘Vile, bigot’

The Congress on Saturday claimed that the government issued emergency orders to Twitter, now called X, to block the video of Muzaffarnagar's Neha Public School where a teacher asked Hindu students to slap a Muslim kid. The government also issued additional orders to block more URLs and hashtag about arresting the teacher, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate claimed.

A video of a teacher Tripta Tyagi getting a Muslim kid beaten by others went viral drawing outrage.

After the video went viral prompting outrage on social media with prominent personalities condemning the teacher, the incident took a twist where Tripta Tyagi claimed that she is handicapped and that's why she got a classmate to beat up that Muslim kid. In the viral video, teacher Tripta Tyagi said 'jitne bhi Muslim bachhe hai'...apparently encouraging Hindus to beat up the Muslim kid. Tripta said the issue was blown out of proportion and was a minor issue. The Muslim kid's parents asked the teacher to be strict with him and the video was recorded by the child's cousin.

"The video that was made viral was edited and cut, I had no such intentions…in our place, Hindus and Muslims stay with unity and we have more Muslim students in our school…there was pressure from the parents of the child to be strict with him. I am handicapped I can’t get up…he was not doing homework for last 2 months…so I made 2-3 students beat him up so that he would start doing his work,” accused teacher Tripta Tyagi said.

"Gagging the net is not the solution - introspect on how a teacher is so vile and full of bigotry that she singles out a boy for his religion and gets his own classmates to slap him," Supriya Shrinate said. "I heard that woman on a TV show say it will be difficult for teachers to teach if they will be pulled up like this. No you shameless bigot, your actions erode the trust that parents place in schools and teachers when they send their child there to study. This woman needs to be jailed and face law of the land," the Congress leader said.

Neha Public School video: How it became a BJP versus Opposition issue

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reacted to the video and called it the consequence of the same hatred that BJP has spread to every corner of the country. “The manner in which a teacher made other children thrash a child in a school in UP due to religious discrimination is a disturbing result of the hate-filled politics of the BJP-RSS. Such incidents tarnish our global image. This is against the constitution,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted. BJP's Amit Malviya blamed the 'cabal' that condemned the incident and said the 'cabal' is not as interested in the well-being of the student as much as in his religious identity. Malviya said the student was beaten up as a punishment as the teacher could not get up and thrash him.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.