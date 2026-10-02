Govt likely to offer 30-40% subsidies for NCR industries to curb pollution

The Union government is likely to introduce a new scheme to provide subsidies of around 30-40% to polluting industries in the National Capital Region (NCR) to install air pollution control devices (APCDs), people aware of the matter said on Friday. The industries will be asked to fund the remaining cost as part of measures to tackle pollution ahead of the winter.

The industries will be asked to fund the remaining cost as part of measures to tackle pollution ahead of the winter. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The new scheme will complement the Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emissions (Parivartan) scheme. The Union Cabinet approved the Parivartan scheme in June to accelerate the replacement of Bharat Stage (BS)-IV and older trucks and buses in the NCR with cleaner BS-VI or electric vehicles. A 30-40% discount is offered on newer vehicle costs under the scheme.

The new scheme is likely to be named Swacch Pawan Neel Gagan and will also involve multiple ministries. “The [ ₹600 crore] scheme...has received Expenditure Finance Committee approval and is awaiting final clearances,” said an official officer involved with its implementation.

The new scheme would not require Cabinet approval as it is below the ₹1,000 crore threshold.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The official said the data from Air Quality Index (AQI) sensors will be used for targeted enforcement and temporarily shut down polluting units if needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said the data from Air Quality Index (AQI) sensors will be used for targeted enforcement and temporarily shut down polluting units if needed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The funds will be routed through the National Capital Region Planning Board under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry. The Union environment, forest and climate change ministry will handle the institutional implementation.

Authorities are also working with civic and development agencies to address road dust, another focus ahead of winter. The Union government is coordinating with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority and around 10 civic authorities of NCR cities to undertake road remediation. “Often there are open or barren patches on the edges of the road and pavements. They are contributing to fugitive dust. The work is being undertaken from regular maintenance budgets,” the official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss measures to curb pollution during the winter. Some of these measures include a “no Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), no fuel” rule. Petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG stations have been directed to deny fuel to vehicles without a valid PUCC.

The enforcement campaign will cover all 500 Automatic Number Plate Recognition-enabled fuel stations in Delhi. It will target end-of-life vehicles. Other measures include restricting the entry of petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards from November 1, exempting CNG and electric vehicles.

Construction and demolition activities generating dust will be prohibited from November 1 to January 31, followed by a complete construction ban from December 10 to January 20.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The plan provides for doubling parking charges at authorised parking sites from November 1 to February 28, staggered office timings and 50% work-from-home for government and private offices.

The government will add 150 electric buses, promote Metro and public transport use, expand mechanised road sweeping, and strengthen enforcement at 37 pollution hotspots.