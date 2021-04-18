Home / India News / Govt must explain why disengagement talks with China 'not yielded results': Congress
Citing media reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang, Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken asked the government to come clean on the issue.
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Representational: There was no visible forward movement at the latest round of military talks between the two countries early this month.(AP)

The Congress on Sunday asked the government to explain why disengagement talks with China have "not yielded results" in other friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Citing media reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang, Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken asked the government to come clean on the issue.

"Why has the disengagement talks as promised by the Defence Minister on remaining friction points 'not yielded any results for India," he said.

He asked if the government's decision to "withdraw troops from PP-14 in Galwan Valley and subsequent creation of buffer territory" in that area has landed India in a disadvantageous position.

"The country is seeking answers as to when will the Modi Government take action to restore 'status quo ante' as on April 2020, specially in Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso Lake, Depsang Plains, Gogra and Hot Springs," he said.

"After the failure of the military talks with China and compromising our territorial integrity, what plan does the Modi Government have to take back our territory from China? PM Modi must answer," he said in a statement.

There was no visible forward movement at the latest round of military talks between the two countries early this month.

The Indian Army had said in a statement that both sides held a detailed deliberation on the disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points of Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh and agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and resolve the outstanding issues in an "expeditious manner".

