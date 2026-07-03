Govt orders removal of 3 battery management apps used to halt e-rickshaws: Sources

The government has ordered a takedown of three mobile applications allegedly being used to abruptly stop e-rickshaws or battery-operated vehicles on roads, sources told HT.

Viral videos showed people using mobile applications to bring e-rickshaws to a halt. (HT File photo)

Three such applications - BAT-BMS, Lossigy, and Epoch-i-ion, have been ordered to be removed, and any other such apps being misused will also be blocked, sources further said.

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The takedown order comes amid concerns over these applications, after videos showed people using them to approach e-rickshaws and switch them off mid-journey.

Lossigy, which happens to be one of the three apps ordered for removal, can be used to locate an e-vehicle nearby and disable it with a single tap. HT had downloaded the application with consent from one of the drivers and used it to stop an e-rickshaw.

According to drivers, the e-rickshaws have long been susceptible to this problem but it has surged recently after videos of people filming themselves pausing the e-rickshaw went viral.

How do the apps work?

The logic behind these applications is similar to how Bluetooth devices work, with without the need to connect through any password or authentication. In some of these systems, anyone within Bluetooth range can download the app, connect to a nearby vehicle, and cut its power with one tap.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the BAT-BMS app's description on Google Play Store, these are the features it can provide: Connects to compatible Bluetooth-enabled lithium batteries.

Displays real-time battery status, including charge level (SOC), voltage, current, temperature, cycle count, and cell health.

Monitors battery charge and discharge history.

Compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE) smartphones.

Wireless range of up to 15 metres.

Supports monitoring multiple batteries; only one phone can control a battery at a time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the BAT-BMS app's description on Google Play Store, these are the features it can provide: Connects to compatible Bluetooth-enabled lithium batteries.

Displays real-time battery status, including charge level (SOC), voltage, current, temperature, cycle count, and cell health.

Monitors battery charge and discharge history.

Compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE) smartphones.

Wireless range of up to 15 metres.

Supports monitoring multiple batteries; only one phone can control a battery at a time. {{/usCountry}}

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In simple terms, apps like BAT-BMS and Lossigy are created with the purpose of EV battery health, but the downside is the lithium-ion battery management system that doesn't require passwords to connect.

This flaw essentially turns smartphones into a ‘kill switch’ of sorts and puts e-rickshaws, their drivers and occupants at risk.

What govt officials said

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Before sources told HT that a takedown of three such apps has been ordered, person aware of the matter had said the Union ministry of electronics and IT (Meity) is looking into the matter.

A senior Delhi government official also said many e-rickshaws use Chinese-manufactured battery systems with minimal security, and the apps are being used “mischievously”.

Also Read: Rising peak power demand: Unregulated e-rickshaw charging pushing UP grid to the brink

Experts say the episode is a stark reminder of how budget equipment can turn into a larger technological threat.