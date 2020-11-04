Govt: Over 1 million Covid-19 warriors trained

india

India has digitally trained 1.36 million Covid-19 warriors so far that are managing Covid-19 outbreak in the country. The online platform, Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT) platform and Covid Trainings, started functioning in April, and one of the aim of the programme was to train the frontline workers in managing the outbreak.

Those being trained include doctors, nurses, allied and healthcare professionals, laboratory professionals, frontline workers other than health care workers, NCC cadets, and other volunteers.

As of today, at least 2.9 million unit of courses have been enrolled by 1.36 million unique users from 729 districts, of which 1.9 unit courses have been completed, shows government data.