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Govt re-appoints Mehta as SG for three years, ASGs’ term extended

The Centre re-appointed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for three years and extended the terms of several additional solicitor generals in top courts.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 05:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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The Centre has re-appointed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for a further period of three years along with a set of law officers serving as additional solicitor generals (ASG) in the Supreme Court and the Delhi high court, according to a government order.

Govt re-appoints Mehta as SG for three years, ASGs’ term extended

In an order issued by the secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Saturday, the term of Mehta, which was due to end on June 30, was extended for a further period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The ACC, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also extended the tenure of ASGs Vikramjeet Banerjee, KM Nataraj, SV Raju, N Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati — representing the Centre in the top court — for a further term of three years. While the tenure of ASGs Banerjee and Nataraj will take effect from July 1, for the other three ASGs the period of re-appointment will commence from June 30, the order said.

The term of ASG Chetan Sharma for the Delhi high court has been extended by the same order for a further term of six months with effect from July 1.

 
tushar mehta solicitor general supreme court
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