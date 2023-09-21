Govt reaches out to west allies with concerns over pro-Khalistan voices

New Delhi

India has been involved in back-channel contacts with key western partners, including members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, to lay out its concerns about the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in several countries, people familiar with the matter said.

This outreach has coincided with Canada’s efforts to get the backing of its partners in the Five Eyes alliance – Australia, the UK, the US and New Zealand – on the slaying of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, the people said on condition of anonymity.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered a diplomatic row with his allegation of a “potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of Nijjar in the town of Surrey. India swiftly dismissed the accusation as “absurd and motivated” and urged Canada to take “prompt and effective” action against anti-India elements. The two sides also carried out tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats.

While it has now emerged that Trudeau raised the issue of Nijjar’s killing at his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the G20 Summit – only to have the allegations “completely rejected” – it is understood the matter also figured in several other interactions between senior Indian officials and their counterparts from some Five Eyes countries.

The people said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and other officials have been part of this outreach that has focused on the threat posed by pro-Khalistan elements, who have organised violent protests, threatened Indian diplomatic facilities and incited violence against Indian officials in Australia, the US and Canada.

There was no official word on these interactions from the Indian side. However, leaders from some Five Eyes states have spoken about their governments monitoring developments related to Trudeau’s accusations and about raising the issue with India.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong told a news conference in New York on Wednesday that her country “has raised these issues with our Indian counterparts”. Asked about Trudeau’s allegations, she said: “These are concerning reports, and I note that investigations are still underway... we are monitoring these developments closely with our partners, and we’ll continue to do so.”

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly also posted on X that Britain is in “regular contact with our Canadian partners about serious allegations raised in the Canadian Parliament”. He added, “Important that Canada’s investigation runs its course and the perpetrators brought to justice.”

US ambassador Eric Garcetti made similar remarks when he was asked about the matter at an interaction organised by Ananta Aspen Centre on Wednesday. “Obviously, any allegations like this should be troubling to anyone. But with an active criminal investigation, I hope that we can make sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. And that we all allow the space for that information and that investigation to occur before anybody leaps to judgement,” he said.

Describing Canada as a friend, partner, ally, trading partner and neighbour of the US, Garcetii added, “We care deeply for Canada just as we care deeply for India and Indians. I think that moments like this don’t define our relationship, but they certainly can slow down progress.”

