Covid-19: Centre removes 'at-risk' nations category, 7 days home quarantine not required

The Union health ministry on Thursday revised its guidelines for international arrivals in the wake of an improvement in the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic crisis.

According to the latest guidelines, which will be effective from February 14, there will be no demarcation of ‘at-risk’ and other countries.

The health ministry also recommended 14 days of self-monitoring post-arrival as against seven-day home quarantine which was mandated earlier.

As per the guidelines, passengers who are travelling to India should submit complete and factual information in the self declaration form on the Air Suvidha Portal ( https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration ) before the scheduled travel, including travel details of the last 14 days.

Passengers will have to upload a negative RT-PCR test report within 72 hours prior of undertaking the journey or a certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule.

The airlines and agencies concerned should provide the Dos and Don'ts to the travellers along with their tickets. Airlines are only allowed to board those passengers who have filled all details in the above self declaration form and present their RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate, the guidelines added.

Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed inside the flight at the time of boarding. They have also been requested to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

In airports, in-flight announcements have to be made about Covid-19 including precautionary measures to be followed in flights and during transit, the health ministry said.

In-flight crew has to ensure that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is followed at all times and any passenger reporting symptoms has to be isolated as per protocol.