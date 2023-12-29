close_game
News / India News / Govt school headmaster suspended for making students clean toilets in Shivamogga

Govt school headmaster suspended for making students clean toilets in Shivamogga

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Dec 29, 2023 01:05 AM IST

Education minister Madhu Bangarappa condemned the incident and termed it “shocking” and “deplorable”

The headmaster of a government school in Shivamogga district of Karnataka was suspended on Thursday after a video of students cleaning toilets was shared online, officials familiar with the matter said.The incident occurred in Neralekere village of Bhadravati taluk in Shivamogga.

The incident occurred in Neralekere village of Bhadravati taluk in Shivamogga (Representative picture)
The incident occurred in Neralekere village of Bhadravati taluk in Shivamogga (Representative picture)

The headmaster, identified as Shankarappa, along with other teachers, reportedly forced students to clean toilets with their hands in a government school in the village. Later, the directorate of public instructions suspended the headmaster.

Deputy director of public instructions CR Parameshwarappa said:“I have seen the video. The students aged 10-12 were made to clean toilets. Based on the probe report by the Bhadravati block education officer, I have ordered the suspension of the headmaster and initiated a departmental inquiry. Disciplinary action will be taken”.The suspended headmaster said they made the students clean the toilets as “social work”. “We asked the students to clean the toilets as social work... (we) did not do any discrimination,” Shankarappa said.

Education minister Madhu Bangarappa condemned the incident and termed it “shocking” and “deplorable”.

