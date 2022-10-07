Govt shifts annual school exams, admissions in Kashmir to March

SRINAGAR: The government on Friday changed the academic calendar for Kashmir schools, shifting the annual examinations and fresh admissions from October-November to March every year. The new order applies to all students up to class 9. In August, the Jammu and Kashmir administration moved the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 students to March to bring them in sync with institutions in the Jammu division and the rest of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In continuation of government order No.2074 dated 31.8.2022, sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of the uniform academic calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9th standard in all the government and government recognized private schools of the union territory,” Friday’s order issued by Alok Kumar, principal secretary school education department said.

The order said new admissions shall also start in March.

However, many prominent private schools said they have already started or even completed the admission process for KG classes for the next academic year.

So far, annual school examinations in the Kashmir Valley division were held in October-November that allowed children to stay at home during the harsh and bone-chilling winters. School exams in Jammu are held in March, just before the hot and humid summers there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kashmir’s director, school education, Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir on Thursday said once the decision is formalised, they hope to keep Kashmir schools open till the end of December in Kashmir Valley, if weather permits. “Winter vacation will depend on weather conditions. If weather conditions permit us and temperatures don’t go below zero, we will continue up to December end,” he added.