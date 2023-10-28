Govt strengthening employment in traditional as well as new sectors: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government is not only strengthening employment in traditional sectors but also in new sectors such as renewable energy, space, defence exports and automation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Saturday (File Photo)

Modi emphasized that India’s trajectory and the pace of its progress are generating new employment prospects across all sectors. “The government is strengthening the traditional sectors providing employment opportunities while also promoting new sectors such as renewable energy, space, automation and defence exports,” he said.

Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing and also distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organisations.

Underlining that the Rozgar Melas are being organised in various states and Union Territories, Modi said, it is a sign of the government’s commitment towards the future of the youth. “We’re not only providing employment but also maintaining a transparent system in place,” said Modi.

He further mentioned the opening up of new avenues in the drone technology sector and gave examples of crop assessment and nutrient spraying being carried out with its help.

Under the Swamitva Scheme, the Prime Minister informed that drones are being used for land mapping. He also mentioned the delivery of medicines in the Lahaul Spiti region of Himachal Pradesh by making use of drones, thereby reducing the estimated time from two hours to less than 20-30 minutes.

Referring to the speed of development that is creating newer job opportunities in every sector, the Prime Minister mentioned Dhordo village which has been awarded the best tourism village by the United Nations, and World Heritage site recognition for the Hoysala temple complex and Shanti Niketan. “These developments and increased tourism will create new opportunities for the youth. Similarly, strides in the sports are also creating new avenues,” he said.

Noting that any competitive advantage of any country needs the power of youth to be fully realised, Modi said the initiatives of skilling and education are equipping the youth to take full advantage of the new opportunities.

“Today, India is equipping its youth with skills and education to harness emerging opportunities,” he said.

“The New National Education Policy, new medical colleges, IIT, IIM and IIITs have come up and crores of youths have been trained under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana. PM Vishwakarma Yojana has been launched for the Vishwakarma friends. As reskilling and upskilling are the order of the day, “ he said, while informing that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is linking the Vishwakarma with modern technology and tools.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the resurgence of Khadi which has registered a sale of more than 1.25 lakh crore compared to a mere 30,000 crore 10 years ago. “This has created many jobs in the Khadi and village industry sector, especially benefitting women,” he said.

He said that creating employment opportunities for the youth is an important part of the nation-building process which will pave the way for India to become a developed nation.

The Prime Minister said that the new recruits will take the government schemes forward and implement them on the ground level. “Today, you all are becoming important allies in our journey of nation-building”, he said.

The Prime Minister urged the new recruits to contribute with all their might to realise India’s goal. He also urged them to continue their learning process and make use of the iGOT Karmayogi portal. “Your every step will help in taking the country forward rapidly on the path of development,” he added.

Union education and skill Skill Development and Entrepreneurship minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was present during the event, said that Rozgar Mela was one more step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of PM Modi to provide meaningful opportunities to the youth their participation in national development as well as fulfil the aspirations of youth.

“PM Modi’s government. remains committed to work on mission-mode for employment generation as well as for harnessing emerging opportunities,” he said.

Rozgar Mela will be held at 37 locations across the country. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various ministries/departments, including the railways, posts, Home Affairs, revenue, higher education, school education and literacy, and ministry of health and family welfare, among other.

