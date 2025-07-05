Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Govt to change DPR selection procedure for national highway projects

BySoumya Chatterjee, New Delhi
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 09:16 AM IST

DPRs will be assessed on multiple parameters through a points-based system by a joint team of senior ministry officials and premier academic institutions, officials said

The union government will change the mode of selection of detailed project reports (DPRs) for national highway projects from the existing practice of awarding the one suggesting the lowest price for the projects, union minister of state for road, transport and highways Ajay Tamta said on Friday.

Govt to change DPR selection procedure for national highway projects
Govt to change DPR selection procedure for national highway projects

“As an alternative, DPRs will be assessed on multiple parameters through a points-based system by a joint team of senior ministry officials and premier academic institutions,” Tamta said during a meeting held in IIT-Delhi on road safety, along with the SPA (School of Planning and Architecture) Delhi.

He said that preparing DPRs that account for local conditions is of paramount importance, and those preparing DPRs should mandatorily visit project sites rather than rely on technology. He said that in the coming days, there will be an opportunity for people with visionary thought, including people in the startup ecosystem.

He said that innovation must be the cornerstone of MoRTH’s future planning strategy and highlighted the role of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) as incubators for such cross-disciplinary ideas.

The MoS said this change in policy of choosing DPRs incorporating engineering and planning aspects will be instrumental in realising India’s aim of reducing road accident fatalities by 50% by 2030 as part of the Stockholm Declaration.

“If DPRs are chosen carefully, we will have fewer road accidents.” He cited the latest official data of 2022, which found that 1,68,000 people died as a result of road accidents in India. India, despite having a lower number of vehicles per capita, has one of the highest numbers of deaths, contributing 11.7% of all deaths due to road accidents.

Tamta’s senior colleague and minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, has also spoken about how road engineering is a prime culprit for road accidents in multiple public forums.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Govt to change DPR selection procedure for national highway projects
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On