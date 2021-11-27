Govt to table farm repeal bill on Day 1 of winter session; Congress issues whips

The government is set to introduce the all-important repeal bill to withdraw the three farm laws on the opening day of the winter session on Monday. The Congress plans to hold a meeting hours before the session begins with other Opposition parties for “working unitedly in raising critical matters of peoples’ concerns”, people familiar with the matter said.

An official bulletin on Friday said the repeal legislation will come to the Lok Sabha on the opening day of the winter session. The Opposition is adamant to discuss the bill in the House to corner the government over the farm issues. The Congress has issued three-line whips in both the Houses, asking party MPs to be present on Monday.

Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, has written to many Opposition leaders, reminding them of the unity in the last session that was largely washed out. “I express my sincere thanks for your support and cooperation in meetings of floor leaders of all Opposition parties convened by me during monsoon session which facilitated Opposition unity in raising topical issues.”

“Winter session commencing from 29 November is very crucial for all of us,” he wrote, adding, “I am convening a meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday for once again working unitedly in raising critical matters of peoples’ concerns....”

LS Speaker Om Birla said topics for discussion would be decided in the Business Advisory Committee meets. A Parliamentary functionary said the Centre has not “communicated so far whether they want a debate on the repeal bill.”

