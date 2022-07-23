Govt tweaks flag code; can now be flown day and night

New Delhi To make it easy for citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the central government has modified the Flag Code of India, 2002, to allow the tricolour to be flown by the public day and night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to fly the flag at every home is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Independent India.

The display, hoisting and use of the national flag is governed by the Flag Code of India 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The tricolour is allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of weather conditions.

The code has been amended through an order on July 20 to allow the flag to be displayed in the open or displayed on the house of a member of public both day and night, home secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a letter on Saturday to secretaries of all central ministries and departments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government had in December last year allowed flags to be machine-made and be made of polyester as well. “The National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting,” the amendment had said.

Bhalla on Saturday also enclosed with his letter the salient features of the Flag Code, including the changes made on December 30, 2021, and July 20, 2022, and the frequently asked questions about the use and display of the national flag.

“You are requested to ensure that these are widely disseminated among various organisations, PSUs under your administrative control,” the home secretary said in his letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah have appealed to citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“During the 75th year of Independence, citizens should pledge to rededicate themselves to the tricolour for the development, bright future and security of the country, by hoisting the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to 15,” Shah said on Saturday.