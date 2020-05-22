e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Govt uncertain about lockdown, does not have exit plan’: Sonia Gandhi at opposition meet

‘Govt uncertain about lockdown, does not have exit plan’: Sonia Gandhi at opposition meet

india Updated: May 22, 2020 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The successive lockdowns have only yielded diminishing returns, alleged Congress president Sonia Gandhi at a meeting of 22 “like-minded” opposition parties on Friday. She also faulted the government for not having an exit strategy in place to pull itself get out of the lockdown situation.

Sonia Gandhi underlined that even when the lockdown was announced on March 24 with only four hours of notice, the Congress supported the decision. The lockdown has been extended four times since then , and the latest one is in place till May 31.

“I am also of the view that the government was uncertain about the criteria for lockdowns, nor does it have an exit strategy. Successive lockdowns have yielded diminishing returns,” said Gandhi.

The Congress leader also complained that the government “stumbled badly” on the testing stratgey and the import of testing kits.

Shifting her focus on the economy, the veteran leader described the PM’s Rs 20 lakh crore financial package and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spelling out its details over the next five days as a “cruel joke” on the country.

“Far from offering succour and support, the government has embarked on a wild adventure of so-called reforms including a grand clearance sale of PSUs and repeal of labour laws,” said Sonia Gandhi.

