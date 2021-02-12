IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Govt warns Twitter: Here’s why rules under the IT Act are being amended
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)
india news

Govt warns Twitter: Here’s why rules under the IT Act are being amended

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament that social media companies need to follow India’s laws or face strict action and that the government is working on new rules to make these companies more responsive to directions and accountable to Indian laws
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:53 AM IST

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament on Thursday that social media companies need to follow India’s laws or face strict action and that the government is working on new rules to make companies such as Twitter and Facebook more responsive to directions and accountable to Indian laws. Here is what has prompted the warning and the proposed rules:

• Prasad’s comments follow days of tensions between the government and Twitter over taking down more than 1,300 accounts or posts in connection with the farmers’ protest and the violence on January 26.

• The social media company only partially complied with the order, saying that the directions were not consistent with Indian law.

Also Read | Experts flag privacy concerns as Koo records surge in downloads

• Prasad said when a company becomes a platform, you make the rules to assess what is wrong and what is right. He said that does not mean that the laws of India will not apply to them.

• The government told Rajya Sabha that the rules under the IT Act are in the process of being amended to make social media platforms more responsive and accountable to Indian laws.

• The rules will also make digital media platforms adhere to a Code of Ethics.

• As intermediaries, the companies are not liable to face action for posts made by users.

• The current guidelines state that if the government asks the intermediary to take down posts, then they have to oblige.

• The new guidelines are likely to strengthen the procedures so that companies cannot say they are an intermediary and escape responsibility.

• The intermediary guidelines, initially floated in 2018, are expected to introduce a slew of changes.

Also Read | SC notice to Twitter, Centre on plea seeking mechanism to check fake news

• They are expected to allow the government to trace “unlawful content”, proactively identify and remove or disable public access to “unlawful information or content”.

• The guidelines are likely to make it mandatory for any intermediary with more than five million users in India to mandatorily be a company incorporated in India.

• Social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook function as media companies, essentially making money off ads, but do not take accountability for content.

• Experts have said that the nature of the laws will give the government broad powers and there is little transparency around online content takedowns, which leaves room for various interpretation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Several Union ministers have joined the app in the past few days.
Several Union ministers have joined the app in the past few days.
india news

Prakash Javadekar joins Koo; RS Prasad 'thankful' for 5 lakh followers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:16 PM IST
As the app is experiencing a massive load following push from BJP leaders, ministers, users reported glitches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says the impact-based flood forecasting system is the next-level in flood forecasting.(PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says the impact-based flood forecasting system is the next-level in flood forecasting.(PTI)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system, according to a spokesperson of J&K administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bus conductor claimed the deduction due to the pandemic has worsened his financial condition.(HT FILE)
The bus conductor claimed the deduction due to the pandemic has worsened his financial condition.(HT FILE)
india news

Karnataka transport bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

PTI, Koppal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:13 PM IST
According to him, he has to pay house rent, buy groceries, take care of the education of his children and foot the medical bills of his parents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chanda Kochhar, former managing director of ICICI Bank, appeared before the special PMLA court.(PTI)
Chanda Kochhar, former managing director of ICICI Bank, appeared before the special PMLA court.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 7. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 7. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate continues to rise

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Positivity rate is the total number of cases tested positive for Covid-19 against the total tests done. State’s positivity rate had crossed 24% in September and October when the epidemic was at its peak here
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme court has clubbed petitions related to regulation of social media together
Supreme court has clubbed petitions related to regulation of social media together
india news

Supreme Court issues notice to Twitter, Centre over regulation of content

By Utkarsh Anand | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • The SC notices come amid a continuing face off between Twitter and the Central government over more than 1,300 social media accounts or posts in connection with the farmers’ protest and the violence on January 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)
india news

Govt warns Twitter: Here’s why rules under the IT Act are being amended

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament that social media companies need to follow India’s laws or face strict action and that the government is working on new rules to make these companies more responsive to directions and accountable to Indian laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and Twitter. (AP File Photo )
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and Twitter. (AP File Photo )
india news

SC notices to Twitter, Centre on plea seeking mechanism to check fake news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The petition by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinit Goenka to regulate content on social media platforms has also sought a crackdown on “anti-India messages” sent through social media to provoke violence in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (HT file)
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (HT file)
india news

Party didn’t have a chief when Congress leaders sent letter: Ghulam Nabi Azad

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Azad’s farewell ahead of his retirement grabbed the headlines as Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down while talking about him on Tuesday. Modi heaped praise on Azad and called him a leader who cared for his party, country, and Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fake website asking people to book appointment for vaccination has been blocked. (Photo: PIB)
The fake website asking people to book appointment for vaccination has been blocked. (Photo: PIB)
india news

Covid-19 vaccines' fake website blocked, ministry asks people to be cautious

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:57 AM IST
The ministry said a case has been registered against the site which impersonated health ministry's official website and was charging 4,000 to 6,000 for vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue workers in the tunnel in a bid to rescue 35 workers trapped inside. (HT photo)
Rescue workers in the tunnel in a bid to rescue 35 workers trapped inside. (HT photo)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: No headway in rescue work at Tapovan tunnel

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approved the plan of rehabilitating about 50 families from villages of disaster prone areas in four hill districts -- Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Uttarakashi and Bageshwar
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_10_2021_000075B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_10_2021_000075B)(PTI)
india news

No passenger death due to train accident in last 22 months: Railways minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:42 AM IST
For the first time, Railway Board now has a post of director-general for safety, the minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team of "Swaach, the Organic Bazaar."(ANI)
Team of "Swaach, the Organic Bazaar."(ANI)
india news

Youths with learning disabilities manage organic outlet in Hyderabad

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:36 AM IST
'Swaach, the Organic Bazaar', was started by Suparna Bajaj who came up with the idea of an experiential space for the youths like her son Shiv who have a learning disability.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress also said it will convert some of the civic-run schools into model schools. (HT PHOTO.)
The Congress also said it will convert some of the civic-run schools into model schools. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

Gujarat civic polls: Congress offers sops to city dwellers in manifesto

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The BJP is currently in power in the civic bodies of all these six cities, where municipal polls will be held on February 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)
india news

Very difficult for a young Muslim leader to aspire to be India’s Prime Minister: Azad

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Azad’s comments in Rajya Sabha came over two years after he spoke about the vitiated atmosphere in the country in a speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2018
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP