Supreme Court notice to Twitter, Centre on plea seeking mechanism to check fake news

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and several social media platforms, including Twitter, on a plea seeking directions for devising a mechanism to check fake news and instigative messages being circulated via social media.

The petition by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinit Goenka to regulate content on social media platforms has also sought a crackdown on “anti-India and venomous messages” sent through social media aimed at provoking violence in various parts of the country.

The court has tagged Goenka's matter with a bunch of similar petitions already pending before the apex court.