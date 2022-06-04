Govt writes to 5 states recording Covid case surge

The Union government on Friday directed five states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra — reporting a rise in Covid-19 cases to continue monitoring the spread of infections and take prompt steps according to their respective situations; especially tracking new clusters.

India’s daily Covid-19 tally breached the 4,000-mark on Friday after nearly three months. The country logged 4,041 new cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

In the letter, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed to the states’ “higher contribution to lndia’s cases indicating a possibility of a localized spread of infection”, and advised them to strictly adhere to the Centre’s five-fold strategy of test-track- treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Adequate testing as per guidelines and undertake required steps in areas reporting high case positivity; monitoring of lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) and SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection. Genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities), and local clusters of cases . Vaccination of all eligible people...” the letter said.

“Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution,” he added.

To Maharashtra additional chief secretary (public health), Pradeep Vyas, Bhushan mentioned that in past one week, a slight upsurge in cases was being noticed with 15,708 cases reported in week ending May 27, rising to 21,055 cases reported in week ending June 3. Also, there has been a rise in weekly positivity from 0.52% on week ending May 27 to 0.73% in week ending June 3.

Six districts— Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Pune, Raigad, and Palghar— particularly have recorded an increase in weekly cases and positivity, which requires focused intervention from state administration.

“…There is, therefore, a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the public health responses without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic,” said Bhushan in the letter.

Karnataka has reported 15,708 cases week ending May 27 and rising to 21,055 cases reported in the week ending June 3. Also, there is a rise in weekly positivity from 0.52% to 0.73% in the corresponding period.

According to government data, Bengaluru Urban is the worst-affected district with increase weekly cases and positivity.

Telangana reported an increase in weekly new cases from 287 new cases in the week ending May 27 to 375 new cases in the week ending June 3. The state has seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.4% to 0.5%.

Two districts in Tamil Nadu are particularly affected — Chennai and Chengalpattu. The state overall has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 335 cases in the week ending May 27 to 659 new cases in the week ending June 3. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.4% to 0.8%.

Kerala has 11 districts — Ernakulam, Thiruvanathapuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kollam, Kannur, Malappuram, and Wayanad — reporting increase in weekly cases and positivity.

“It is a matter of concern that 11 out of 14 districts are reporting rise in cases and positivity which requires focused intervention from State administration,” said Bhushan, adding, “it is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required to control any emerging spread of infection.”

Experts also say that testing should be increased to pick up cases early, isolate them, and if required, to put them on required treatment well in time.

“States that are reporting even a slight surge need to scale-up Covid testing to check the spread of the disease. Testing, tracking, treating is still the key and should be continued,” said Jacob John, former head of department of virology at the Christian Medical College in Vellore (Tamil Nadu).

