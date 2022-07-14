Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Goyal renamed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Published on Jul 14, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party has renominated Union minister Piyush Goyal as the Leader of the House (LoH) in the Rajya Sabha. Goyal who was renominated to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra in June on completion of his term, took oath of office as a member of the Upper House for the third term on July 8.

The official announcement of his appointment will be made on the floor of the House on July 18, when both Houses of Parliament convene for the monsoon session, persons aware of the details said.

“He was the LoH earlier as well. But his renomination as member of the Rajya Sabha necessitated his reappointment as the LoH,” a BJP functionary said.

The party will also have to nominate a deputy leader of the house as Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s term expired on July 7.

