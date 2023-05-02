Grand Mufti of Egypt begins 6-day India visit

The Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, on Monday began his six-day visit to India at the invitation of an official body to deepen cultural links between the two sides and for meetings with Indian interlocutors to foster interfaith understanding.

Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam being felicitated by ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

Shawki Allam is visiting at the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), an autonomous body under the external affairs ministry. Besides holding meetings in New Delhi, the influential cleric will travel to Agra, Aligarh, Jaipur and Hyderabad, people familiar with the matter said.

He will visit Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday to address the students and meet vice chancellor Mohammad Gulrez.

ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the visit is in line with the cultural body’s activities to give a fillip to ties between India and other countries. “This visit is a normal practice. It is a cultural relations enhancement initiative, at the core of which is deepening of understanding of Indian culture,” he said.

In January, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations. Though the two sides have had close ties going back to the era of the Non-Aligned Movement, Sisi was the first Egyptian leader to be hosted by India for Republic Day.

The Grand Mufti’s visit is in line with the Indian side’s efforts to engage with clerics from influential Muslim countries. During a visit to New Delhi last November, Indonesia’s national security adviser Mohammed Mahfud Mahmodin and his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, interacted with Muslim scholars from the two countries and discussed issues such as terrorism and separatism.

The Grand Mufti’s visit is also taking place at a time when the Union government is attempting to make overtures towards minority communities in India, though an ICCR functionary said on condition of anonymity that such visits are decided in consultation with foreign missions in New Delhi.

In an article written ahead of his visit to India, Shawki Allam referred to statements by Sisi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need for cooperation and bridge-building in a challenging world. Though such overtures have been welcomed by many, he said practical steps are needed to turn such good wishes into a sustained relationship of mutual trust and respect. “This is the message I wish to deliver on behalf of the Muslim world in India this week,” he wrote.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been making a concerted effort to reach out to minorities and Modi’s instruction to party colleagues has been to build ties with these communities, irrespective of their voting preferences.

Last year, at a meeting of the BJP’s national executive, Modi instructed the party to reach out to Pasmanda Muslims, considered socially and economically backward, and to ensure they receive the benefits of social welfare schemes.

A BJP functionary, who did not wish to be named, said a visit by Egypt’s Grand Mufti will help dispel notions that the Indian government follows a discriminatory approach towards minority communities.

“There are vested interest groups, both within the country and outside, who attempt to weave a narrative that minorities in India are under attack. The reach of social welfare schemes (among minority communities) does puncture this narrative, but when dignitaries from the Middle East, Central Asia and other places get a first-hand account of the governance model, it helps further,” the functionary said.

Shawki Allam, elected to his post by Al Azhar University’s council of senior scholars, has frequently criticised terrorism, including attacks that targeted Egypt’s Christian minority and the Shia community in Pakistan. In a treatise he authored in 2018, the Grand Mufti described terrorism as a “manifestation of the immorality of people with cruel hearts, arrogant souls, and warped logic”.

“Let me be clear by reiterating that Islam is utterly against extremism and terrorism but unless we understand the factors that provide a rationalisation for terrorism and extremism, we will never be able to eradicate this scourge,” he wrote in the treatise.

